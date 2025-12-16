LANDESBANK BADEN-WUERTTEMBERG Maintains L'Air Liquide (AIQUF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 11, 2025, LANDESBANK BADEN-WUERTTEMBERG maintained coverage of L'Air Liquide (OTCPK:AIQUF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 40.43% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for L'Air Liquide is $239.00/share. The forecasts range from a low of $183.76 to a high of $287.79. The average price target represents an increase of 40.43% from its latest reported closing price of $170.19 / share.

The projected annual revenue for L'Air Liquide is 33,145MM, an increase of 20.96%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.12.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 464 funds or institutions reporting positions in L'Air Liquide. This is an decrease of 12 owner(s) or 2.52% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AIQUF is 0.83%, an increase of 5.09%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.93% to 61,597K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

MIEIX - MFS Institutional International Equity Fund holds 3,958K shares representing 0.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,839K shares , representing an increase of 3.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AIQUF by 2.12% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 3,768K shares representing 0.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,687K shares , representing an increase of 2.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AIQUF by 7.53% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,831K shares representing 0.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,521K shares , representing an increase of 10.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AIQUF by 0.06% over the last quarter.

EFA - iShares MSCI EAFE ETF holds 1,969K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,958K shares , representing an increase of 0.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AIQUF by 7.47% over the last quarter.

MGRAX - MFS International Growth Fund A holds 1,920K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,892K shares , representing an increase of 1.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AIQUF by 7.28% over the last quarter.

