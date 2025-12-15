LANDESBANK BADEN-WUERTTEMBERG Maintains K+S Aktiengesellschaft (KPLUF) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 11, 2025, LANDESBANK BADEN-WUERTTEMBERG maintained coverage of K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCPK:KPLUF) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.43% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for K+S Aktiengesellschaft is $15.70/share. The forecasts range from a low of $9.66 to a high of $38.99. The average price target represents an increase of 9.43% from its latest reported closing price of $14.35 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for K+S Aktiengesellschaft is 4,431MM, an increase of 21.73%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.93.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 87 funds or institutions reporting positions in K+S Aktiengesellschaft. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 4.82% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KPLUF is 0.16%, an increase of 27.21%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.69% to 21,067K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

KGGAX - KOPERNIK GLOBAL ALL-CAP FUND SHARES holds 2,697K shares representing 1.51% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,561K shares representing 1.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,523K shares , representing an increase of 1.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KPLUF by 18.14% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,592K shares representing 0.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,588K shares , representing an increase of 0.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KPLUF by 18.83% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 1,351K shares representing 0.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,431K shares , representing a decrease of 5.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KPLUF by 22.33% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 1,170K shares representing 0.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,157K shares , representing an increase of 1.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KPLUF by 17.09% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.