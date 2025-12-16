LANDESBANK BADEN-WUERTTEMBERG Maintains Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft - Preferred Stock (JGHAF) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 11, 2025, LANDESBANK BADEN-WUERTTEMBERG maintained coverage of Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft - Preferred Stock (OTCPK:JGHAF) with a Hold recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 75 funds or institutions reporting positions in Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft - Preferred Stock. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 2.74% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JGHAF is 0.20%, an increase of 2.71%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 12.94% to 4,923K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AVDV - Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF holds 751K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 645K shares , representing an increase of 14.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JGHAF by 22.38% over the last quarter.

GICIX - Goldman Sachs International Small Cap Insights Fund Institutional holds 490K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 372K shares , representing an increase of 24.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JGHAF by 20.36% over the last quarter.

MISAX - Victory Trivalent International Small-Cap Fund holds 363K shares.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 322K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 318K shares , representing an increase of 1.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JGHAF by 0.87% over the last quarter.

PCITX - Victory Pioneer International Equity Fund Class C holds 310K shares.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.