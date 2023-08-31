LANDESBANK BADEN-WUERTTEMBERG Maintains Eni (MTA:ENI) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 27, 2023, LANDESBANK BADEN-WUERTTEMBERG maintained coverage of Eni (MTA:ENI) with a Buy recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 373 funds or institutions reporting positions in Eni. This is a decrease of 18 owner(s) or 4.60% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ENI is 0.54%, an increase of 0.27%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.50% to 318,318K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 29,221K shares representing 0.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,584K shares, representing a decrease of 1.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ENI by 2.90% over the last quarter.

GSIHX - Goldman Sachs GQG Partners International Opportunities Fund Shares holds 26,879K shares representing 0.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,727K shares, representing an increase of 0.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ENI by 9.23% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 17,428K shares representing 0.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,993K shares, representing an increase of 2.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ENI by 1.39% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 13,431K shares representing 0.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,245K shares, representing an increase of 1.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ENI by 2.75% over the last quarter.

FINVX - Fidelity Series International Value Fund holds 12,430K shares representing 0.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,588K shares, representing an increase of 6.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ENI by 3.29% over the last quarter.

