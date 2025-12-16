LANDESBANK BADEN-WUERTTEMBERG Maintains CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (CEVMF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 11, 2025, LANDESBANK BADEN-WUERTTEMBERG maintained coverage of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCPK:CEVMF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 28.55% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA is $121.16/share. The forecasts range from a low of $96.71 to a high of $137.65. The average price target represents an increase of 28.55% from its latest reported closing price of $94.25 / share.

The projected annual revenue for CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA is 2,038MM, a decrease of 30.43%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.31.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 295 funds or institutions reporting positions in CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA. This is an decrease of 11 owner(s) or 3.59% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CEVMF is 0.42%, an increase of 1.25%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.89% to 13,323K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 1,520K shares representing 1.58% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 834K shares representing 0.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 835K shares , representing a decrease of 0.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CEVMF by 11.50% over the last quarter.

FSTSX - Fidelity Series International Small Cap Fund holds 657K shares representing 0.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 632K shares , representing an increase of 3.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CEVMF by 2.43% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 517K shares representing 0.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 517K shares , representing an increase of 0.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CEVMF by 9.52% over the last quarter.

FIGSX - Fidelity Series International Growth Fund holds 462K shares representing 0.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 368K shares , representing an increase of 20.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CEVMF by 12.70% over the last quarter.

