News & Insights

Stocks

LANDESBANK BADEN-WUERTTEMBERG Maintains Commerzbank (FWB:CBK) Hold Recommendation

April 21, 2023 — 07:27 pm EDT

Written by George Maybach for Fintel ->

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, LANDESBANK BADEN-WUERTTEMBERG maintained coverage of Commerzbank (FWB:CBK) with a Hold recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DE:CBK / Commerzbank AG Shares Held by Institutions

DFAE - Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF holds 71K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 41K shares, representing an increase of 41.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CBK by 25.28% over the last quarter.

PMSAX - Global Multi-Strategy Fund holds 39K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SWMIX - Laudus International MarketMasters Fund Select Shares holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DBEU - Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF holds 53K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 59K shares, representing a decrease of 10.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CBK by 14.36% over the last quarter.

ESGGX - Gabelli ESG Fund, Inc. AA holds 27K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 305 funds or institutions reporting positions in Commerzbank. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 2.35% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CBK is 0.18%, an increase of 10.55%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.18% to 154,700K shares.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Stocks
Fintel
Fintel is a leading provider of financial data and insights for intelligent, data-driven investors. With coverage of over 75,000 listed companies on all major stock exchanges, Fintel has the most comprehensive coverage of global equities at prices individual investors can afford.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.