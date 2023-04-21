LANDESBANK BADEN-WUERTTEMBERG Maintains Commerzbank (FWB:CBK) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, LANDESBANK BADEN-WUERTTEMBERG maintained coverage of Commerzbank (FWB:CBK) with a Hold recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFAE - Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF holds 71K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 41K shares, representing an increase of 41.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CBK by 25.28% over the last quarter.

PMSAX - Global Multi-Strategy Fund holds 39K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SWMIX - Laudus International MarketMasters Fund Select Shares holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DBEU - Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF holds 53K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 59K shares, representing a decrease of 10.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CBK by 14.36% over the last quarter.

ESGGX - Gabelli ESG Fund, Inc. AA holds 27K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 305 funds or institutions reporting positions in Commerzbank. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 2.35% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CBK is 0.18%, an increase of 10.55%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.18% to 154,700K shares.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

