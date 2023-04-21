LANDESBANK BADEN-WUERTTEMBERG Maintains BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, LANDESBANK BADEN-WUERTTEMBERG maintained coverage of BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) with a Hold recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

JIHRX - JPMorgan International Hedged Equity Fund Class R6 holds 23K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 28K shares, representing a decrease of 25.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BNP by 17.45% over the last quarter.

PIEQX - T. Rowe Price International Equity Index Fund holds 50K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

TLTD - FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund holds 25K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PACIFIC FUNDS SERIES TRUST - PF International Value Fund CLASS P holds 11K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14K shares, representing a decrease of 26.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BNP by 11.31% over the last quarter.

Advanced Series Trust - Ast Capital Growth Asset Allocation Portfolio holds 36K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 118K shares, representing a decrease of 230.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BNP by 61.80% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 539 funds or institutions reporting positions in BNP Paribas. This is a decrease of 9 owner(s) or 1.64% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BNP is 0.79%, an increase of 16.86%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.32% to 201,090K shares.

