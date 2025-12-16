LANDESBANK BADEN-WUERTTEMBERG Maintains Banco Santander, S.A. - Depositary Receipt (SAN) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 12, 2025, LANDESBANK BADEN-WUERTTEMBERG maintained coverage of Banco Santander, S.A. - Depositary Receipt (NYSE:SAN) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.65% Downside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Banco Santander, S.A. - Depositary Receipt is $11.29/share. The forecasts range from a low of $8.23 to a high of $13.57. The average price target represents a decrease of 2.65% from its latest reported closing price of $11.60 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Banco Santander, S.A. - Depositary Receipt is 58,465MM, an increase of 15.37%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.60.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 557 funds or institutions reporting positions in Banco Santander, S.A. - Depositary Receipt. This is an increase of 52 owner(s) or 10.30% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SAN is 0.11%, an increase of 0.03%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.31% to 480,809K shares. The put/call ratio of SAN is 0.41, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Fisher Asset Management holds 107,629K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 117,592K shares , representing a decrease of 9.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SAN by 5.36% over the last quarter.

Mondrian Investment Partners holds 26,989K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 38,115K shares , representing a decrease of 41.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SAN by 8.11% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 17,638K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,535K shares , representing an increase of 0.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SAN by 14.38% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 14,529K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,673K shares , representing an increase of 40.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SAN by 96.08% over the last quarter.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings holds 13,981K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,483K shares , representing a decrease of 3.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SAN by 26.58% over the last quarter.

