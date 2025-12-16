LANDESBANK BADEN-WUERTTEMBERG Maintains Banco Santander (BCDRF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 12, 2025, LANDESBANK BADEN-WUERTTEMBERG maintained coverage of Banco Santander (OTCPK:BCDRF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 135.33% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Banco Santander is $11.41/share. The forecasts range from a low of $8.32 to a high of $13.72. The average price target represents an increase of 135.33% from its latest reported closing price of $4.85 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Banco Santander is 57,668MM, an increase of 13.80%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.58.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 453 funds or institutions reporting positions in Banco Santander. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 2.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BCDRF is 0.77%, an increase of 6.51%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.66% to 2,065,349K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DODFX - Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund holds 225,595K shares representing 1.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 264,094K shares , representing a decrease of 17.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BCDRF by 4.93% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 136,037K shares representing 0.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 131,540K shares , representing an increase of 3.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BCDRF by 12.24% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 98,611K shares representing 0.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 97,133K shares , representing an increase of 1.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BCDRF by 17.06% over the last quarter.

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 52,268K shares representing 0.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,955K shares , representing an increase of 42.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BCDRF by 97.48% over the last quarter.

EFA - iShares MSCI EAFE ETF holds 51,570K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 51,299K shares , representing an increase of 0.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BCDRF by 17.89% over the last quarter.

