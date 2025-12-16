LANDESBANK BADEN-WUERTTEMBERG Maintains Allgeier SE (ALGIF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 11, 2025, LANDESBANK BADEN-WUERTTEMBERG maintained coverage of Allgeier SE (OTCPK:ALGIF) with a Buy recommendation.

There are 18 funds or institutions reporting positions in Allgeier SE. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALGIF is 0.00%, an increase of 4.36%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.18% to 97K shares.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Continental Small Company Series holds 47K shares representing 0.41% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 20K shares representing 0.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19K shares , representing an increase of 4.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALGIF by 8.70% over the last quarter.

DFIC - Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF holds 7K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares , representing an increase of 58.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALGIF by 100.27% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Vector Equity Portfolio Shares holds 7K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares , representing an increase of 33.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALGIF by 32.20% over the last quarter.

DFAX - Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF holds 5K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares , representing an increase of 20.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALGIF by 3.57% over the last quarter.

