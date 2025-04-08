LANDESBANK BADEN-WUERTTEMBERG Downgrades PWO (LSE:0NHL)

Fintel reports that on April 2, 2025, LANDESBANK BADEN-WUERTTEMBERG downgraded their outlook for PWO (LSE:0NHL) from Buy to Hold.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 10 funds or institutions reporting positions in PWO. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0NHL is 0.00%, an increase of 1.07%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 25K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Continental Small Company Series holds 9K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 6K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 6K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFAX - Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF holds 1K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Vector Equity Portfolio Shares holds 1K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

