LANDESBANK BADEN-WUERTTEMBERG Downgrades ING Groep N.V. (SWX:INGA)

Fintel reports that on August 8, 2024, LANDESBANK BADEN-WUERTTEMBERG downgraded their outlook for ING Groep N.V. (SWX:INGA) from Buy to Hold.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 60 funds or institutions reporting positions in ING Groep N.V.. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 3.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to INGA is 0.89%, an increase of 4.12%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.54% to 73,318K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 22,511K shares representing 0.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,587K shares , representing a decrease of 9.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INGA by 5.22% over the last quarter.

TIIEX - TIAA-CREF International Equity Fund Institutional Class holds 7,880K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,035K shares , representing a decrease of 1.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INGA by 7.94% over the last quarter.

QCGLRX - Global Equities Account Class R1 holds 7,678K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,654K shares , representing an increase of 0.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INGA by 0.95% over the last quarter.

TCIEX - TIAA-CREF International Equity Index Fund Institutional Class holds 4,754K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,064K shares , representing a decrease of 6.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INGA by 0.53% over the last quarter.

CIUEX - Six Circles International Unconstrained Equity Fund holds 3,830K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,224K shares , representing a decrease of 10.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INGA by 8.70% over the last quarter.

