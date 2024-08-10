LANDESBANK BADEN-WUERTTEMBERG Downgrades INDUS Holding (XTRA:INH)

Fintel reports that on August 8, 2024, LANDESBANK BADEN-WUERTTEMBERG downgraded their outlook for INDUS Holding (XTRA:INH) from Buy to Hold.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 43.10% Upside

As of August 5, 2024, the average one-year price target for INDUS Holding is 29,48 €/share. The forecasts range from a low of 22,22 € to a high of 40,42 €. The average price target represents an increase of 43.10% from its latest reported closing price of 20,60 € / share.

The projected annual revenue for INDUS Holding is 1,996MM, an increase of 12.91%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.50.

INDUS Holding Maintains 5.83% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 5.83%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 0.65. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company’s 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.50% , demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 41 funds or institutions reporting positions in INDUS Holding. This is an decrease of 5 owner(s) or 10.87% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to INH is 0.02%, an increase of 14.29%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 22.83% to 1,089K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 265K shares representing 0.99% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 214K shares representing 0.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 334K shares , representing a decrease of 56.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INH by 30.14% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 162K shares representing 0.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 159K shares , representing an increase of 1.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INH by 11.60% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Continental Small Company Series holds 87K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 132K shares , representing a decrease of 51.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INH by 29.23% over the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 64K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 74K shares , representing a decrease of 16.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INH by 0.47% over the last quarter.

