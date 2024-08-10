LANDESBANK BADEN-WUERTTEMBERG Downgrades Deutsche Lufthansa (XTRA:LHA)

Fintel reports that on August 8, 2024, LANDESBANK BADEN-WUERTTEMBERG downgraded their outlook for Deutsche Lufthansa (XTRA:LHA) from Buy to Hold.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 27.00% Upside

As of August 6, 2024, the average one-year price target for Deutsche Lufthansa is 7,11 €/share. The forecasts range from a low of 4,54 € to a high of 12,92 €. The average price target represents an increase of 27.00% from its latest reported closing price of 5,60 € / share.

The projected annual revenue for Deutsche Lufthansa is 40,266MM, an increase of 10.41%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.14.

Deutsche Lufthansa Maintains 5.33% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 5.33%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 0.36. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 233 funds or institutions reporting positions in Deutsche Lufthansa. This is an decrease of 9 owner(s) or 3.72% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LHA is 0.12%, an increase of 14.95%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.61% to 65,346K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 12,655K shares representing 1.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,255K shares , representing an increase of 11.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LHA by 4.00% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,287K shares representing 0.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,172K shares , representing an increase of 1.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LHA by 16.47% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 4,952K shares representing 0.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,870K shares , representing an increase of 1.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LHA by 15.31% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 3,490K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,381K shares , representing an increase of 3.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LHA by 16.10% over the last quarter.

EFA - iShares MSCI EAFE ETF holds 1,860K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,876K shares , representing a decrease of 0.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LHA by 16.37% over the last quarter.

