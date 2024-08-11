LANDESBANK BADEN-WUERTTEMBERG Downgrades Deutsche Lufthansa (BIT:1LHA)

Fintel reports that on August 8, 2024, LANDESBANK BADEN-WUERTTEMBERG downgraded their outlook for Deutsche Lufthansa (BIT:1LHA) from Buy to Hold.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 26.03% Upside

As of August 6, 2024, the average one-year price target for Deutsche Lufthansa is €7.03/share. The forecasts range from a low of €4.49 to a high of €12.77. The average price target represents an increase of 26.03% from its latest reported closing price of €5.58 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Deutsche Lufthansa is 39,440MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.51.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 233 funds or institutions reporting positions in Deutsche Lufthansa. This is an decrease of 9 owner(s) or 3.72% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1LHA is 0.12%, an increase of 14.95%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.61% to 65,346K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 12,655K shares representing 1.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,255K shares , representing an increase of 11.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1LHA by 4.00% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,287K shares representing 0.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,172K shares , representing an increase of 1.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1LHA by 16.47% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 4,952K shares representing 0.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,870K shares , representing an increase of 1.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1LHA by 15.31% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 3,490K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,381K shares , representing an increase of 3.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1LHA by 16.10% over the last quarter.

EFA - iShares MSCI EAFE ETF holds 1,860K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,876K shares , representing a decrease of 0.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1LHA by 16.37% over the last quarter.

