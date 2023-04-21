LANDESBANK BADEN-WUERTTEMBERG Downgrades Deutsche Bank (FWB:DBK)

Fintel reports that on April 14, 2023, LANDESBANK BADEN-WUERTTEMBERG downgraded their outlook for Deutsche Bank (FWB:DBK) from Buy to Hold .

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 17,079K shares representing 0.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,720K shares, representing an increase of 25.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DBK by 99.82% over the last quarter.

IIIAX - Voya International Index Portfolio DV holds 283K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 302K shares, representing a decrease of 6.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DBK by 30.23% over the last quarter.

Diligent Investors holds 20K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10K shares, representing an increase of 48.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DBK by 99.72% over the last quarter.

TLTD - FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund holds 43K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Gabelli Equity Trust holds 30K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 523 funds or institutions reporting positions in Deutsche Bank. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 2.35% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DBK is 0.47%, an increase of 35.32%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.55% to 603,726K shares.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.