LANDESBANK BADEN-WUERTTEMBERG Downgrades Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (SWX:BAYN)

Fintel reports that on August 7, 2024, LANDESBANK BADEN-WUERTTEMBERG downgraded their outlook for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (SWX:BAYN) from Buy to Hold.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 377 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bayer Aktiengesellschaft. This is an decrease of 32 owner(s) or 7.82% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BAYN is 0.46%, an increase of 9.73%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.12% to 181,339K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

OAKIX - Oakmark International Fund Investor Class holds 21,623K shares representing 2.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,205K shares , representing an increase of 34.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BAYN by 28.17% over the last quarter.

DODFX - Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund holds 16,767K shares representing 1.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,153K shares , representing an increase of 9.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BAYN by 11.16% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 13,579K shares representing 1.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,433K shares , representing an increase of 1.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BAYN by 9.30% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 8,127K shares representing 0.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,003K shares , representing an increase of 1.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BAYN by 21.03% over the last quarter.

ARTKX - Artisan International Value Fund Investor Shares holds 7,926K shares representing 0.81% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

