LANDESBANK BADEN-WUERTTEMBERG Downgrades Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (XTRA:BOY)

Fintel reports that on August 8, 2024, LANDESBANK BADEN-WUERTTEMBERG downgraded their outlook for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (XTRA:BOY) from Buy to Hold.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 34.47% Upside

As of August 5, 2024, the average one-year price target for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria is 11,69 €/share. The forecasts range from a low of 9,28 € to a high of 14,26 €. The average price target represents an increase of 34.47% from its latest reported closing price of 8,69 € / share.

The projected annual revenue for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria is 28,108MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.08.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 54 funds or institutions reporting positions in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria. This is an decrease of 4 owner(s) or 6.90% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BOY is 0.84%, an increase of 9.83%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.52% to 110,756K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

HLMIX - Harding Loevner International Equity Portfolio Institutional holds 33,976K shares representing 0.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 35,140K shares , representing a decrease of 3.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BOY by 12.94% over the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 14,680K shares representing 0.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,131K shares , representing a decrease of 9.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BOY by 12.11% over the last quarter.

TIIEX - TIAA-CREF International Equity Fund Institutional Class holds 13,993K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,268K shares , representing a decrease of 1.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BOY by 12.08% over the last quarter.

QCGLRX - Global Equities Account Class R1 holds 8,653K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,625K shares , representing an increase of 0.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BOY by 20.16% over the last quarter.

TCIEX - TIAA-CREF International Equity Index Fund Institutional Class holds 8,311K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

