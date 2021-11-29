Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) Will Be Looking To Turn Around Its Returns

When we're researching a company, it's sometimes hard to find the warning signs, but there are some financial metrics that can help spot trouble early. More often than not, we'll see a declining return on capital employed (ROCE) and a declining amount of capital employed. This combination can tell you that not only is the company investing less, it's earning less on what it does invest. So after we looked into Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC), the trends above didn't look too great.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Landec:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.021 = US$7.1m ÷ (US$446m - US$104m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to August 2021).

Thus, Landec has an ROCE of 2.1%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Food industry average of 9.4%.

NasdaqGS:LNDC Return on Capital Employed November 29th 2021

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Landec compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Landec.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

In terms of Landec's historical ROCE movements, the trend doesn't inspire confidence. To be more specific, the ROCE was 5.4% five years ago, but since then it has dropped noticeably. Meanwhile, capital employed in the business has stayed roughly the flat over the period. This combination can be indicative of a mature business that still has areas to deploy capital, but the returns received aren't as high due potentially to new competition or smaller margins. If these trends continue, we wouldn't expect Landec to turn into a multi-bagger.

The Bottom Line

All in all, the lower returns from the same amount of capital employed aren't exactly signs of a compounding machine. It should come as no surprise then that the stock has fallen 38% over the last five years, so it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. With underlying trends that aren't great in these areas, we'd consider looking elsewhere.

One more thing: We've identified 2 warning signs with Landec (at least 1 which doesn't sit too well with us) , and understanding them would certainly be useful.

While Landec isn't earning the highest return, check out this free list of companies that are earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

