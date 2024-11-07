LandBridge sees FY24 adjusted EBITDA $95M-$100M

The company said, “For the full-year 2024, the Company expects Adjusted EBITDA to be between $95 million and $100 million, driven by: Higher than expected surface use royalties and revenues subsequent to increased development and higher than anticipated produced water volumes on our surface; Addition of a lease development agreement payment for the development of a data center on approximately 2,000 acres of our land in the southern Delaware Basin; Deferral of marketing a 250MW solar project into 2025 to better align with the execution of the lease development agreement in connection with the data center; Lower than anticipated resource sales and royalties; and Impact of realized commodity prices on our oil and gas royalties.”
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on LB:
- LandBridge reports Q3 revenue $28.49M, consensus $33.32M
- Three new option listings and one option delisting on October 23rd
- LandBridge price target raised to $38 from $29 at Barclays
- LandBridge rises 14.7%
- LandBridge Welcomes Legal Expert Andrea Nicolás to Board
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.