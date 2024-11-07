LandBridge Q3 24 Earnings Conference Call At 9:00 AM ET

(RTTNews) - LandBridge Company LLC (LB) will host a conference call at 9:00 AM ET on November 7, 2024, to discuss Q3 24 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to https://ir.landbridgeco.com

To listen to the call, dial (800) 715-9871 (US) or (646) 307-1963 (International), Conference ID 4907698.

For a replay call, dial (800) 770-2030, Conference ID 4907698.

