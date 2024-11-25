LandBridge price target raised to $79 from $39 at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler raised the firm’s price target on LandBridge (LB) to $79 from $39 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares. The firm notes LandBridge’s acquisition spree continues, as management seeks to capitalize on the AI-powered hunger for data centers, enhanced by its premium valuation that makes such investments accretive.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.