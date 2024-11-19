LandBridge falls -11.1%

LandBridge (LB) is down -11.1%, or -$7.39 to $59.30.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on LB:
- LandBridge to sell 5.83M shares at $60.03 in private placement
- LandBridge to acquire 46,000 largely contiguous surface acres for $245M
- LandBridge Company LLC Reports Robust Revenue Growth
- LandBridge Reports Revenue Growth and Declares Dividend
- LandBridge sees FY24 adjusted EBITDA $95M-$100M
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.