LandBridge Expands Acreage with Texas Basin Acquisition

LandBridge Company LLC has entered a purchase agreement to acquire 46,000 acres in Texas’ Southern Delaware Basin for $245 million, boosting its holdings to approximately 272,000 acres. The acquisition aims to enhance cash flow and revenue opportunities, supported by a $350 million private placement to fund the transaction. LandBridge’s strategic location offers significant development potential in oil, natural gas, and renewable energy sectors, with existing infrastructure and market access enhancing its growth prospects.

