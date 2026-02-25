LandBridge Company LLC Reveals Advance In Q4 Income

(RTTNews) - LandBridge Company LLC (LB) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that Increased from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $8.05 million. This compares with $2.45 million last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 55.6% to $56.77 million from $36.49 million last year.

LandBridge Company LLC earnings at glance (GAAP):

