LandBridge Company LLC Profit Rises In Q1

(RTTNews) - LandBridge Company LLC (LB) announced earnings for its first quarter that Increased from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $8.71 million. This compares with $6.46 million last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 16.1% to $51.01 million from $43.95 million last year.

LandBridge Company LLC earnings at glance (GAAP):

-Earnings: $8.71 Mln. vs. $6.46 Mln. last year. -Revenue: $51.01 Mln vs. $43.95 Mln last year.

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