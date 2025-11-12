LandBridge Company LLC Bottom Line Climbs In Q3

(RTTNews) - LandBridge Company LLC (LB) announced earnings for its third quarter that Increased from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $8.10 million. This compares with $2.65 million last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 78.5% to $50.83 million from $28.48 million last year.

LandBridge Company LLC earnings at glance (GAAP):

-Earnings: $8.10 Mln. vs. $2.65 Mln. last year. -Revenue: $50.83 Mln vs. $28.48 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.