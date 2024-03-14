News & Insights

Land This Bargain Even Cheaper Than SVP - Acetyls Murray Did

March 14, 2024 — 10:25 am EDT

There's an old saying on Wall Street about insider buying: there are many possible reasons to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy. Back on March 8, Celanese Corp's SVP - Acetyls, Mark Christopher Murray, invested $93,388.71 into 597 shares of CE, for a cost per share of $156.43. Bargain hunters tend to pay particular attention to insider buys like this one, because presumably the only reason an insider would take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock of their company in the open market, is that they expect to make money. In trading on Thursday, bargain hunters could buy shares of Celanese Corp (Symbol: CE) and achieve a cost basis even cheaper than Murray, with shares changing hands as low as $155.89 per share. Celanese Corp shares are currently trading up about 0.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CE's low point in its 52 week range is $97.12 per share, with $159.06 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $157.98. By comparison, below is a table showing the prices at which CE insider buying was recorded over the last six months:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
03/08/2024 Mark Christopher Murray SVP - Acetyls 597 $156.43 $93,388.71

The current annualized dividend paid by Celanese Corp is $2.8/share, currently paid in quarterly installments, and its most recent dividend ex-date was on 02/16/2024. Below is a long-term dividend history chart for CE, which can be of good help in judging whether the most recent dividend with approx. 1.8% annualized yield is likely to continue.

