Land This Bargain Energy Stock Even Cheaper Than Director Sampson Did

There's an old saying on Wall Street about insider buying: there are many possible reasons to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy. Back on June 11, Atmos Energy Corp.'s Director, Richard A. Sampson, invested $100,000.00 into 1,000 shares of ATO, for a cost per share of $100.00. Bargain hunters tend to pay particular attention to insider buys like this one, because presumably the only reason an insider would take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock of their company in the open market, is that they expect to make money. In trading on Monday, bargain hunters could buy shares of Atmos Energy Corp. (Symbol: ATO) and achieve a cost basis 1.6% cheaper than Sampson, with shares changing hands as low as $98.40 per share. Atmos Energy Corp. shares are currently trading off about 0.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ATO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ATO's low point in its 52 week range is $77.92 per share, with $121.08 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $99.08. By comparison, below is a table showing the prices at which ATO insider buying was recorded over the last six months:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 05/15/2020 Frank H. Yoho Director 1,000 $92.30 $92,300.00 05/11/2020 Richard A. Sampson Director 1,000 $95.47 $95,470.00 06/11/2020 Richard A. Sampson Director 1,000 $99.75 $99,750.00 06/11/2020 Richard A. Sampson Director 1,000 $100.00 $100,000.00

The current annualized dividend paid by Atmos Energy Corp. is $2.3/share, currently paid in quarterly installments, and its most recent dividend ex-date was on 05/22/2020. Below is a long-term dividend history chart for ATO, which can be of good help in judging whether the most recent dividend with approx. 2.3% annualized yield is likely to continue.

