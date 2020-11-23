Land This Bargain Energy Stock Even Cheaper Than Director Rutherford Did

There's an old saying on Wall Street about insider buying: there are many possible reasons to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy. Back on November 18, Enterprise Products Partners L.P.'s Director, John R. Rutherford, invested $76,880.00 into 4,000 shares of EPD, for a cost per share of $19.22. Bargain hunters tend to pay particular attention to insider buys like this one, because presumably the only reason an insider would take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock of their company in the open market, is that they expect to make money. In trading on Monday, bargain hunters could buy shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (Symbol: EPD) and achieve a cost basis even cheaper than Rutherford, with shares changing hands as low as $19.06 per share. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. shares are currently trading up about 1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EPD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EPD's low point in its 52 week range is $10.27 per share, with $29.22 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $19.30. By comparison, below is a table showing the prices at which EPD insider buying was recorded over the last six months:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 06/17/2020 Graham W. Bacon Executive Vice President & COO 10,000 $19.70 $197,000.00 08/21/2020 Graham W. Bacon Executive Vice President & COO 7,500 $17.80 $133,500.00 08/26/2020 Graham W. Bacon Executive Vice President & COO 10,000 $17.50 $175,000.00 09/08/2020 AJ Teague Co-Chief Executive Officer 10,000 $17.03 $170,290.00 11/16/2020 AJ Teague Co-Chief Executive Officer 1,880 $19.05 $35,812.12 11/18/2020 John R. Rutherford Director 4,000 $19.22 $76,880.00

Click here to find out which 9 other energy stock bargains you can buy cheaper than insiders »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.