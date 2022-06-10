Land This Bargain Energy Stock Even Cheaper Than CEO Blue Did

There's an old saying on Wall Street about insider buying: there are many possible reasons to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy. Back on February 16, Dominion Energy Inc's CEO, Robert M. Blue, invested $249,325.36 into 3,180 shares of D, for a cost per share of $78.40. Bargain hunters tend to pay particular attention to insider buys like this one, because presumably the only reason an insider would take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock of their company in the open market, is that they expect to make money. In trading on Friday, bargain hunters could buy shares of Dominion Energy Inc (Symbol: D) and achieve a cost basis even cheaper than Blue, with shares changing hands as low as $78.29 per share. It should be noted that Blue has collected $1.34/share in dividends since the time of their purchase, so they are currently up 1.6% on their purchase from a total return basis. Dominion Energy Inc shares are currently trading down about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of D shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, D's low point in its 52 week range is $70.37 per share, with $88.78 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $78.57. By comparison, below is a table showing the prices at which D insider buying was recorded over the last six months:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 02/16/2022 Robert M. Blue Chair, President and CEO 3,180 $78.40 $249,325.36

