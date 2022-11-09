Land This Bargain 5.9% Yield Dividend Stock Even Cheaper Than Executive Chairman Nordhagen Did

There's an old saying on Wall Street about insider buying: there are many possible reasons to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy. Back on November 4, National Storage Affiliates Trust's Executive Chairman, Arlen Dale Nordhagen, invested $2,007,640.00 into 53,000 shares of NSA, for a cost per share of $37.88. Bargain hunters tend to pay particular attention to insider buys like this one, because presumably the only reason an insider would take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock of their company in the open market, is that they expect to make money. In trading on Wednesday, bargain hunters could buy shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (Symbol: NSA) and achieve a cost basis even cheaper than Nordhagen, with shares changing hands as low as $37.76 per share. National Storage Affiliates Trust shares are currently trading up about 1.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NSA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NSA's low point in its 52 week range is $36.75 per share, with $70.04 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $38.42. By comparison, below is a table showing the prices at which NSA insider buying was recorded over the last six months:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 11/04/2022 Tamara D. Fischer Chief Executive Officer 292 $37.78 $11,031.76 11/04/2022 Arlen Dale Nordhagen Executive Chairman 53,000 $37.88 $2,007,640.00 11/04/2022 Mark Van Mourick Director 1,280 $37.85 $48,448.00 11/04/2022 David Cramer President and COO 10,000 $37.88 $378,800.00 11/04/2022 Paul William Hylbert Jr. Director 1,350 $37.52 $50,652.00 11/07/2022 J. Timothy Warren Director 4,680 $38.00 $177,840.00

The current annualized dividend paid by National Storage Affiliates Trust is $2.2/share, currently paid in quarterly installments, and its most recent dividend ex-date was on 09/14/2022. Below is a long-term dividend history chart for NSA, which can be of good help in judging whether the most recent dividend with approx. 5.9% annualized yield is likely to continue.

