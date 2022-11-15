Land This Bargain 4.8% Yielder Even Cheaper Than Director Handwerker Did

There's an old saying on Wall Street about insider buying: there are many possible reasons to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy. Back on June 13, LXP Industrial Trust's Director, Jamie Handwerker, invested $110,099.50 into 10,000 shares of LXP, for a cost per share of $11.01. Bargain hunters tend to pay particular attention to insider buys like this one, because presumably the only reason an insider would take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock of their company in the open market, is that they expect to make money. In trading on Tuesday, bargain hunters could buy shares of LXP Industrial Trust (Symbol: LXP) and achieve a cost basis 5.0% cheaper than Handwerker, with shares changing hands as low as $10.46 per share. It should be noted that Handwerker has collected $0.24/share in dividends since the time of their purchase, so they are currently down 2.8% on their purchase from a total return basis. LXP Industrial Trust shares are currently trading up about 1.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LXP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LXP's low point in its 52 week range is $8.81 per share, with $16.105 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $10.46. By comparison, below is a table showing the prices at which LXP insider buying was recorded over the last six months:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 05/20/2022 Richard Frary Director 10,000 $10.95 $109,500.00 06/10/2022 Arun Gupta Director 9,100 $10.88 $99,053.50 06/13/2022 Richard Frary Director 10,000 $10.50 $105,000.00 06/13/2022 Arun Gupta Director 9,600 $10.41 $99,920.64 06/13/2022 Jamie Handwerker Director 10,000 $11.01 $110,099.50

The current annualized dividend paid by LXP Industrial Trust is $0.5/share, currently paid in quarterly installments, and its most recent dividend has an upcoming ex-date of 12/29/2022. Below is a long-term dividend history chart for LXP, which can be of good help in judging whether the most recent dividend with approx. 4.8% annualized yield is likely to continue.

