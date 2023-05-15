News & Insights

Markets
PFE

Land This Bargain 4.4% Yielder Even Cheaper Than Director Gottlieb Did

May 15, 2023 — 10:08 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

There's an old saying on Wall Street about insider buying: there are many possible reasons to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy. Back on May 8, Pfizer Inc's Director, Scott Gottlieb, invested $77,005.00 into 2,000 shares of PFE, for a cost per share of $38.50. Bargain hunters tend to pay particular attention to insider buys like this one, because presumably the only reason an insider would take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock of their company in the open market, is that they expect to make money. In trading on Monday, bargain hunters could buy shares of Pfizer Inc (Symbol: PFE) and achieve a cost basis 3.5% cheaper than Gottlieb, with shares changing hands as low as $37.17 per share. It should be noted that Gottlieb has collected $0.41/share in dividends since the time of their purchase, so they are currently down 2.4% on their purchase from a total return basis. Pfizer Inc shares are currently trading down about 0.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PFE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Pfizer Inc Chart

Looking at the chart above, PFE's low point in its 52 week range is $37.16 per share, with $54.93 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $37.20. By comparison, below is a table showing the prices at which PFE insider buying was recorded over the last six months:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
05/08/2023 Scott Gottlieb Director 2,000 $38.50 $77,005.00

The current annualized dividend paid by Pfizer Inc is $1.64/share, currently paid in quarterly installments, and its most recent dividend ex-date was on 05/11/2023. Below is a long-term dividend history chart for PFE, which can be of good help in judging whether the most recent dividend with approx. 4.4% annualized yield is likely to continue.

PFE+Dividend+History+Chart

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend bargains you can buy cheaper than insiders »

Also see:
 PARR Stock Predictions
 JWSM shares outstanding history
 GTES shares outstanding history

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PFE

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.