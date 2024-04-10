Land Shares of CBU Cheaper Than the CEO Did

There's an old saying on Wall Street about insider buying: there are many possible reasons to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy. Back on February 14, Community Bank System Inc's CEO, Dimitar Karaivanov, invested $43,700.00 into 1,000 shares of CBU, for a cost per share of $43.70. Bargain hunters tend to pay particular attention to insider buys like this one, because presumably the only reason an insider would take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock of their company in the open market, is that they expect to make money. In trading on Wednesday, bargain hunters could buy shares of Community Bank System Inc (Symbol: CBU) and achieve a cost basis even cheaper than Karaivanov, with shares changing hands as low as $43.66 per share. It should be noted that Karaivanov has collected $0.45/share in dividends since the time of their purchase, so they are currently up 0.9% on their purchase from a total return basis. Community Bank System Inc shares are currently trading off about 6.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CBU shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CBU's low point in its 52 week range is $36 per share, with $55.64 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $43.56. By comparison, below is a table showing the prices at which CBU insider buying was recorded over the last six months:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 10/27/2023 Jeffrey M. Levy President, Commercial Banking 1,300 $38.60 $50,185.59 02/14/2024 Dimitar Karaivanov President & CEO 1,000 $43.70 $43,700.00

The current annualized dividend paid by Community Bank System Inc is $1.8/share, currently paid in quarterly installments, and its most recent dividend ex-date was on 03/14/2024. Below is a long-term dividend history chart for CBU, which can be of good help in judging whether the most recent dividend with approx. 3.9% annualized yield is likely to continue.

