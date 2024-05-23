News & Insights

Land Securities Strengthens Employee Share Scheme

May 23, 2024 — 12:29 pm EDT

Land Securities Group plc REIT (GB:LAND) has released an update.

Land Securities Group PLC announced that its employee benefit trust has acquired 36,273 Ordinary Shares at £6.545 each, to fulfill the company’s employee share incentive plans. With this purchase, the trust now holds 0.41% of the company’s issued share capital, supporting the financial interests of employees, including executive directors Mark Allan and Vanessa Simms.

