Land Securities Strengthens Employee Share Scheme

Land Securities Group plc REIT (GB:LAND) has released an update.

Land Securities Group PLC announced that its employee benefit trust has acquired 36,273 Ordinary Shares at £6.545 each, to fulfill the company’s employee share incentive plans. With this purchase, the trust now holds 0.41% of the company’s issued share capital, supporting the financial interests of employees, including executive directors Mark Allan and Vanessa Simms.

For further insights into GB:LAND stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.