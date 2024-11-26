Land Securities Sees BlackRock Adjust Stake

Land Securities Group plc REIT (GB:LAND) has released an update.
BlackRock, Inc. has adjusted its stake in Land Securities Group PLC, reducing its voting rights from 11% to 10.89%. This change reflects a slight disposal of shares and financial instruments, impacting the overall voting power held by the investment giant. Investors in the real estate investment trust sector may find this shift noteworthy as it could influence market perceptions and strategic decisions within the company.
