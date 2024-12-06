Land Securities price target lowered to 746 GBp from 755 GBp at Berenberg

Berenberg lowered the firm’s price target on Land Securities (LDSCY) to 746 GBp from 755 GBp and keeps a Buy rating on the shares.
