Land Securities Group Updates on Voting Rights and Shares

December 02, 2024 — 05:32 am EST

Land Securities Group plc REIT (GB:LAND) has released an update.

Land Securities Group PLC has announced its issued ordinary share capital stands at 751,727,140 shares, with 6,789,236 held in Treasury as of November 30, 2024. The total voting rights available to shareholders is 744,937,904, which investors can use for calculating their share interests. This update is crucial for shareholders monitoring their investment positions in compliance with market rules.

