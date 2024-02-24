Land Securities Group (LSGOF) Price Target Increased by 6.75% to 9.01

The average one-year price target for Land Securities Group (OTCPK:LSGOF) has been revised to 9.01 / share. This is an increase of 6.75% from the prior estimate of 8.44 dated December 15, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 5.94 to a high of 11.42 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 13.15% from the latest reported closing price of 7.96 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 242 funds or institutions reporting positions in Land Securities Group. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 2.54% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LSGOF is 0.23%, an increase of 0.43%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.97% to 82,010K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,009K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,910K shares, representing an increase of 0.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LSGOF by 6.40% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - DFA International Real Estate Securities Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 6,916K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,467K shares, representing a decrease of 7.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LSGOF by 3.77% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 5,928K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,846K shares, representing an increase of 1.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LSGOF by 3.86% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 3,875K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,783K shares, representing an increase of 2.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LSGOF by 6.38% over the last quarter.

VGRLX - Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund Admiral holds 3,507K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,542K shares, representing a decrease of 1.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LSGOF by 4.62% over the last quarter.

