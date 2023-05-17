Land Securities Group (LSGOF) Declares $0.12 Dividend

Land Securities Group said on May 16, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share ($0.48 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.09 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 15, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 16, 2023 will receive the payment on July 21, 2023.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 242 funds or institutions reporting positions in Land Securities Group. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LSGOF is 0.18%, a decrease of 15.76%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.56% to 72,482K shares.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests ∞% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Land Securities Group is 9.09. The forecasts range from a low of 7.71 to a high of $10.69. The average price target represents an increase of ∞% from its latest reported closing price of 0.00.

The projected annual revenue for Land Securities Group is 632MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.50.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,647K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,539K shares, representing an increase of 1.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LSGOF by 15.44% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - DFA International Real Estate Securities Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 7,969K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,761K shares, representing a decrease of 9.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LSGOF by 10.21% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 5,619K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,336K shares, representing an increase of 5.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LSGOF by 14.92% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 3,768K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,753K shares, representing an increase of 0.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LSGOF by 11.32% over the last quarter.

VGRLX - Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund Admiral holds 3,541K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,600K shares, representing a decrease of 1.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LSGOF by 13.05% over the last quarter.

