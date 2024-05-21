Land Securities Group (LDSCY) Announces Q3 Dividend: Save the Dates!

Land Securities Group (Other OTC: LDSCY) has declared, under its dividend policy, a quarterly cash dividend in the amount of $0.09 per common share. That signifies an annualized amount of $0.37 per share.

The dividend will be payable on 08/09/2024, to holders of record at the close of business on 06/14/2024.

LDSCY has a dividend yield of 3.29%.

Land Securities Group Plc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, developing, and managing offices, shopping centers, and retail parks. It operates through the Retail Portfolio and London Portfolio segments. The Retail Portfolio segment includes shopping centers; hotels and leisure assets; shops; retail warehouse properties; and assets held in retail joint ventures, excluding central London shops. The London Portfolio segment comprises of London offices and central London shops. The company was founded by Harold Samuel on February 15, 1944 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

