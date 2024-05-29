Land Securities Director Invests in Company Shares

Land Securities Group plc REIT (GB:LAND) has released an update.

Moni Mannings OBE, the Senior Independent Director of Land Securities Group PLC, has made an initial share purchase of 4,643 ordinary shares at a price of £6.46 each, totalling £29,993.78. The transaction was carried out on the London Stock Exchange on May 29, 2024. This move could indicate a positive outlook by the director in the company’s financial health.

