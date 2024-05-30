News & Insights

Stocks

Land Securities Director Buys Company Shares

May 30, 2024 — 07:27 am EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Land Securities Group plc REIT (GB:LAND) has released an update.

James Bowling, a Non-Executive Director at Land Securities Group PLC, has purchased 4,642 ordinary shares at a price of £6.41425 each, totaling £29,774.95. The transaction took place on the London Stock Exchange on May 30, 2024. This financial move demonstrates confidence in the company’s stock by a key insider.

For further insights into GB:LAND stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.