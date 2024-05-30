Land Securities Director Buys Company Shares

Land Securities Group plc REIT (GB:LAND) has released an update.

James Bowling, a Non-Executive Director at Land Securities Group PLC, has purchased 4,642 ordinary shares at a price of £6.41425 each, totaling £29,774.95. The transaction took place on the London Stock Exchange on May 30, 2024. This financial move demonstrates confidence in the company’s stock by a key insider.

