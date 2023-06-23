Land of the Rising Sun and Rising ETFs

Over the past three decades-plus, Japanese stocks have enjoyed some sporadic moments of out-performance, but for most of that span, equities in the world’s third-largest economy have been duds.

Times are changing for the better. Admittedly, six months isn’t the longest of timeframes, but on a year-to-date basis, the MSCI Japan Index is slightly outpacing the S&P 500. It remains to be seen, but that could the start of something more substantive because the resurgence in Japanese stocks is rooted in attractive fundamentals.

“Japanese companies have long hoarded cash, reaching $2.5 trillion, bloating book values but offering little return in a country where interest rates on cash remain below zero," according to Charles Schwab research. "Currently, about half of the 1835 listed firms on the Tokyo Stock Exchange have Price to Book (P/B) ratios below 1.0, including some very large, well-known companies."

In other words, the time could be right to consider Japan exchange traded funds, which may be on the precipice of delivering significant long-term upside. Here are a few Japan ETFs to consider.

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity ETF (DXJ)

One of the giants of the Japan ETF space, the WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (DXJ) was one of the first funds to highlight the advantages of currency hedging. That’s made the fund more durable than unhedged through an extended period of yen weakness. Consider the following: DXJ is beating the unhedged MSCI Japan Index by a margin of almost 5-to-1 over the past three years.

Over the past year, DXJ is higher by 36.3% while the Japan benchmark is up 19.8%. That’s impressive when considering inflation in Japan is finally trending higher, rising in 13 consecutive months. Add to that, several of DXJ’s financial services components have become major holdings of Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway. He’s a famed value investor and he clearly sees value in Japanese trading firms. Speaking of value with Japanese stocks…

“The earnings yield of the MSCI Japan Index, the reciprocal of its forward P/E, stands at 6.86%, surpassing the yield on 10-year Japanese government bonds (JGBs) by 643 basis points (bps),” writes Jeff Weniger, head of equity strategy at WisdomTree. “Inside the G7 economies, that gap is only exceeded by Italy, whose spread between an 11.6% earnings yield and a 4.05% bond yield is 755 bps. When juxtaposed against the narrow 152 bps spread that prevails in the U.S., the Japanese bull case rests in part on a margin of safety argument.”

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (BOTZ)

As its name implies, the Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (BOTZ) isn’t a dedicated Japan ETF. Rather, the fund seizes upon one of this year’s most captivating themes and one that’s expected to be around for years to come.

The thing about artificial intelligence (AI) and robotics is that those are not U.S.-only industries and with Japan long having been one of the most technologically advanced markets outside the U.S., it makes sense that the country is a highly relevant player on the global AI stage. With nearly a third of its roster directed to Japanese stocks, BOTZ capitalizes on that theme while providing a growthier feel than many traditional Japan-specific ETFs.

“In the area of industrial robotics, Japan has continuously maintained its position as the world’s top exporter of robots in terms of value of shipments and number of operating units. Japan shipped approximately 3.4 billion yen’s worth of robots in 2012, comprising nearly 50% of the global market share,” according to the University of Tokyo.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Japan Equity ETF (GSJY)

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Japan Equity ETF (GSJY) follows the Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Japan Equity Index, providing investors with a unique alternative to standard cap-weighted Japan ETFs. Like the other ETFs in the ActiveBeta suite, GSJY focuses on “good value, strong momentum, high quality and low volatility” in its security selection process.

GSJY’s methodology could position the ETF to be a beneficiary of resurgent inflation in Japan, which is actually a good thing when considering the economy there has been hindered by decades of deflation.

“This is the first time an entire generation of consumers and businesses have experienced sustained inflation. Previously, falling prices provided an incentive to delay consumption, which handicapped economic growth. But now, rising inflationary expectations could lead to positive changes in consumption and investment by Japanese individuals and corporations helping drive stronger growth,” observed Schwab.

Plus, GSJY sports an expense ratio of 0.25%, or 18 basis points below the category average.

