Land & Homes Group Evaluates Sale Amid High Costs

October 31, 2024 — 11:17 pm EDT

Land & Homes Group Ltd. (AU:LHM) has released an update.

Land & Homes Group Ltd. is evaluating expressions of interest for the potential sale of its Barry Parade property after high development costs and fixed holding expenses made the project economically challenging. The company received several interests following a marketing campaign, but no substantial business activities were undertaken during the reporting period. Investors will be keen to follow any updates as the company navigates these strategic decisions.

