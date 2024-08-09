LAND Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of Gladstone Land Corp (Symbol: LAND) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $13.71, changing hands as low as $13.58 per share. Gladstone Land Corp shares are currently trading off about 2.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LAND shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LAND's low point in its 52 week range is $12.31 per share, with $16.645 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $13.76.

