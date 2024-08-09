LAND Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

Looking at the chart above, LAND's low point in its 52 week range is $12.31 per share, with $16.645 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $13.76.
Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »
Also see: Stock Split History
Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding Valero Energy
HGRL Options Chain
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.