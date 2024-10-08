Land This Cheap 10.9% Yielder Even Lower Than CFO and Treasurer Corbett Did

There's an old saying on Wall Street about insider buying: there are many possible reasons to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy. Back on August 5, New Mountain Finance Corporation's CFO and Treasurer, Kris Corbett, invested $76,157.90 into 6,500 shares of NMFC, for a cost per share of $11.72. Bargain hunters tend to pay particular attention to insider buys like this one, because presumably the only reason an insider would take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock of their company in the open market, is that they expect to make money. In trading on Tuesday, bargain hunters could buy shares of New Mountain Finance Corporation (Symbol: NMFC) and achieve a cost basis even cheaper than Corbett, with shares changing hands as low as $11.70 per share. It should be noted that Corbett has collected $0.34/share in dividends since the time of their purchase, so they are currently up 2.8% on their purchase from a total return basis. New Mountain Finance Corporation shares are currently trading down about 0.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NMFC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NMFC's low point in its 52 week range is $11.6005 per share, with $13.23 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $11.75. By comparison, below is a table showing the prices at which NMFC insider buying was recorded over the last six months:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 08/05/2024 Kris Corbett CFO and Treasurer 6,500 $11.72 $76,157.90

The current annualized dividend paid by New Mountain Finance Corporation is $1.28/share, currently paid in quarterly installments, and its most recent dividend ex-date was on 09/16/2024. Below is a long-term dividend history chart for NMFC, which can be of good help in judging whether the most recent dividend with approx. 10.9% annualized yield is likely to continue.

