Land This Cheap 10.9% Yield Dividend Stock Even Lower Than Director Johnson Did

There's an old saying on Wall Street about insider buying: there are many possible reasons to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy. Back on August 2, Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc's Director, Timothy Steven Johnson, invested $998,375.00 into 57,050 shares of BXMT, for a cost per share of $17.50. Bargain hunters tend to pay particular attention to insider buys like this one, because presumably the only reason an insider would take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock of their company in the open market, is that they expect to make money. In trading on Wednesday, bargain hunters could buy shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (Symbol: BXMT) and achieve a cost basis 2.7% cheaper than Johnson, with shares changing hands as low as $17.02 per share. Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc shares are currently trading trading flat on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BXMT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BXMT's low point in its 52 week range is $16.53 per share, with $23.67 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $17.55. By comparison, below is a table showing the prices at which BXMT insider buying was recorded over the last six months:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 08/02/2024 Timothy Steven Johnson Director 57,050 $17.50 $998,375.00 08/05/2024 Katharine A. Keenan CEO & President 16,000 $17.16 $274,633.60

The current annualized dividend paid by Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc is $1.88/share, currently paid in quarterly installments, and its most recent dividend has an upcoming ex-date of 09/30/2024. Below is a long-term dividend history chart for BXMT, which can be of good help in judging whether the most recent dividend with approx. 10.9% annualized yield is likely to continue.

