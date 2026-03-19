Land & Buildings Initiates Significant Position in Centerspace, a Midwest-Focused Apartment REIT

Key Points

Land & Buildings Investment Management, LLC bought 229,146 shares of Centerspace; estimated trade size was $14.40 million based on average quarterly price.

The fund’s quarter-end position value in Centerspace increased by $19.97 million, reflecting both additional shares and price appreciation.

This transaction represented a 2.39% increase in 13F reportable assets under management (AUM).

After the trade, the fund held 828,398 shares valued at $55.27 million.

Centerspace now represents 9.19% of the fund’s 13F AUM.

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What happened

According to a February 17, 2026, SEC filing, Land & Buildings Investment Management, LLC bought 229,146 additional shares of Centerspace(NYSE:CSR). The fund’s quarter-end position value in Centerspace rose by $19.97 million, a figure that reflects both increased holdings and changes in stock price.

What else to know

The fund increased its Centerspace stake to 9.19% of 13F AUM as of December 31, 2025.

Top holdings after the filing:

NYSE:FR: $52.26 million (8.7% of AUM)

NYSE:AHR: $49.56 million (8.2% of AUM)

NASDAQ:EQIX: $44.37 million (7.4% of AUM)

NYSE:VTR: $39.09 million (6.5% of AUM)

NYSE:NSA: $37.08 million (6.2% of AUM)

As of February 17, 2026, Centerspace shares were priced at $62.87, up 6.1% over the past year, underperforming the S&P 500 by 6.0 percentage points.

Company/ETF overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $273.66 million Net income (TTM) 17.1 million Dividend yield 5.17% Price (as of market close February 17, 2026) $62.87

Company/Etf snapshot

Centerspace is a residential real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership and management of apartment communities throughout the Midwest and Mountain West. It generates revenue primarily from rental income across properties in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

The company leverages a focused regional strategy to deliver stable rental income and maintain high occupancy rates across its portfolio. Its commitment to operational excellence and service quality supports its competitive positioning within the multifamily housing sector.

It operates as a residential real estate investment trust (REIT), focusing on acquiring, managing, and leasing multifamily apartment homes to maximize occupancy and rental yields.

Centerspace serves individuals and families seeking quality rental housing in targeted Midwestern and Mountain West markets.

What this transaction means for investors

Centerspace is built around a part of the apartment market that tends to be steadier than the large coastal cities that dominate multifamily headlines. The REIT operates in the Midwest and Mountain West, where affordability and more moderate development activity have often supported stable occupancy and rental income. That regional focus gives the company a different operating profile from apartment landlords concentrated in faster-moving gateway markets.

That distinction shapes how Centerspace generates returns. Instead of relying on sharp rent increases, the company focuses on consistent occupancy, modest rent growth, and operating efficiency across its portfolio. Its markets often attract renters seeking affordability and stability, which can support durable cash flow even if those regions do not produce the same rent spikes seen in higher-growth coastal cities.

For investors, the key question is whether this steadier regional model can continue to deliver reliable apartment income as market conditions evolve. If occupancy remains strong and new supply is manageable, Centerspace should maintain stable rental cash flow. However, focusing on less volatile markets may limit upside potential when apartment demand rises sharply in other regions.

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Eric Trie has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Equinix. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.